Roy Kirkham ER28142 105 mm Panda Breakfast Cups & Saucers - Set of 2
1UPC: 0001522728142
A set of 2 Roy Kirkham fine bone china breakfast cup and saucers. Decorated to the front & rear of the cup and also to the saucer face with Panda.Features. Durable and convenient, made of high quality material. Set of 2Care Instruction:. Dishwasher SafeSpecifications. Design Panda. Height: 85 mm. Saucer Volume: 450 ml. Diameter: 105 mm. Microwave & Dishwasher Safe: Yes. Cup : 20 mm. Cup Excluding Handle: 170 mm. Weight: 3 lbs