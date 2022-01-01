Hover to Zoom
Roy Kirkham ER2870-R 105 mm Robin Breakfast Cups & Saucers - Set of 2
1UPC: 0001522728704
Purchase Options
Product Details
A set of 2 Roy Kirkham fine bone china breakfast cup and saucers. Decorated to the front & rear of the cup and also to the saucer face with Robin bird series.Features
- Durable and convenient, made of high quality material
- Set of 2
- Dishwasher Safe
- Design Robin
- Height: 85 mm
- Saucer Volume: 450 ml
- Diameter: 105 mm
- Microwave & Dishwasher Safe: Yes
- Cup : 20 mm
- Cup Excluding Handle: 170 mm
- Weight: 3 lbs