Roy Kirkham ER2870-R 105 mm Robin Breakfast Cups & Saucers - Set of 2 Perspective: front
Roy Kirkham ER2870-R 105 mm Robin Breakfast Cups & Saucers - Set of 2

1UPC: 0001522728704
Product Details

A set of 2 Roy Kirkham fine bone china breakfast cup and saucers. Decorated to the front & rear of the cup and also to the saucer face with Robin bird series.

Features
  • Durable and convenient, made of high quality material
  • Set of 2
Care Instruction:
  • Dishwasher Safe
Specifications
  • Design Robin
  • Height: 85 mm
  • Saucer Volume: 450 ml
  • Diameter: 105 mm
  • Microwave & Dishwasher Safe: Yes
  • Cup : 20 mm
  • Cup Excluding Handle: 170 mm
  • Weight: 3 lbs

 