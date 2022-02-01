Fine bone china Roy Kirkham Tea for One Set small teapot stacked above tea cup with saucer. All items are decorated with the fine art inspired Palace Garden butterfly and rose design.

. Stacked together. Spout and HandlePalace Garden.Multi Color.Bone China.Tea for One.140 mm.155 mm.400 ml.200 ml.90 mm.100 mm.170 mm Saucer.Yes.2 lbs