Fine bone china Roy Kirkham Tea for One Set small teapot stacked above tea cup with saucer. All items are decorated with the fine art inspired Panda design.

. Stacked together. Spout and HandlePanda.Multi Color.Bone China.Tea for One.140 mm.155 mm.400 ml.200 ml.90 mm.100 mm.170 mm Saucer.Yes.2 lbs