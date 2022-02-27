Hover to Zoom
Royal Dansk Cappuccino Creme Luxury Wafers
12.3 ozUPC: 0007733034404
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
11.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size3 cookies
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Saturated Fat3g13%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg3%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber1g0%
Sugar12g0%
Protein1g0%
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Cocoa Processed with Alkali, Milk, Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Whey, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Caramel Color, Coffee, Artificial Flavor (Cappuccino).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products.
