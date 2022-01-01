Hover to Zoom
Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies
Product Details
We carefully select all our ingredients; only the finest ingredients make it into our cookie dough to ensure that you will enjoy great taste in every bite.
Our authentic Royal Dansk Butter Cookies are the perfect cookies for festive gatherings. They capture the spirit of any season. Their signature shape, texture, look and aroma, are truly inviting.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
23.0 servings per container
Serving size4 Cookies
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g
Saturated Fat6g
Trans Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate20g
Dietary Fiber1g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Desiccated Coconut, Invert Sugar, Salt, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavor (Vanilla)
