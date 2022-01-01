Royal Dansk Luxury Wafers
Product Details
The Royal Dansk seal of quality is your assurance of great taste. We carefully select the ingredients used in our Royal Dansk pastries. Our crisp wafers contain a flavorful crème filling, making them a truly delectable treat. For festive gatherings or for quiet moments, our wafers are the perfect compliment to your day.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vanilla: Sugar, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Whey, Milk, Rice Flour, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Flavors (Milk, Vanilla), Corn Starch. Chocolate: Sugar, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Cocoa Processed with Alkali, Rice Flour, Corn Starch, Milk, Caramel Color, Salt, Whay, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Flavors (Vanilla, Chocolate). Cappuccino: Sugar, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Cocoa Processed with Alkali, Milk, Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Whey, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Caramel Color, Coffee, Artificial Flavor (Cappuccino).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More