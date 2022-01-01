Royal Dansk Luxury Wafers Perspective: front
Royal Dansk Luxury Wafers Perspective: left
Royal Dansk Luxury Wafers Perspective: right
Royal Dansk Luxury Wafers

26.45 ozUPC: 0007733033886
The Royal Dansk seal of quality is your assurance of great taste. We carefully select the ingredients used in our Royal Dansk pastries. Our crisp wafers contain a flavorful crème filling, making them a truly delectable treat. For festive gatherings or for quiet moments, our wafers are the perfect compliment to your day.

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
24.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size3 cookies
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7%
Saturated Fat3g12%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber1g0%
Sugar13g0%
Protein1g0%
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Vanilla: Sugar, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Whey, Milk, Rice Flour, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Flavors (Milk, Vanilla), Corn Starch. Chocolate: Sugar, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Cocoa Processed with Alkali, Rice Flour, Corn Starch, Milk, Caramel Color, Salt, Whay, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Flavors (Vanilla, Chocolate). Cappuccino: Sugar, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Cocoa Processed with Alkali, Milk, Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Whey, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Caramel Color, Coffee, Artificial Flavor (Cappuccino).

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.