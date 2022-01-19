Hover to Zoom
Royal Flan with Caramel Sauce Family Size
5.5 ozUPC: 0007239200306
Located in AISLE 9
Holiday Season Dessert Favorite
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup prepared (19 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1.25%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Flan: Sugar, Carrageenan and Locust Bean Gum, Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Salt, Artificial Flavor, Yellow 5, Red 40. Ingredients Caramel Sauce: High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Artificial Flavor, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.