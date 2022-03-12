Royal Tropics Green Papaya Digestive Aid Capsules
Product Details
This powder is made from the mature green papaya which contains the highest sources of papain and chymopapain. Used as a dietary supplement, these enzymes create a very powerful digestive action especially helpful in high protein diets. Our Green Papaya Powder is dried at a low temperature in order to retain the highest level of enzymatic activity, the most prevalent of which is papain.
- Maintains Maximum Digestive Action Naturally-100% Pure
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Green Papaya Powder . Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsules ) . May Also Contain : Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
