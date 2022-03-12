Royal Tropics Green Papaya Digestive Aid Capsules Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Royal Tropics Green Papaya Digestive Aid Capsules

150 ctUPC: 0001109210026
Purchase Options

Product Details

This powder is made from the mature green papaya which contains the highest sources of papain and chymopapain. Used as a dietary supplement, these enzymes create a very powerful digestive action especially helpful in high protein diets. Our Green Papaya Powder is dried at a low temperature in order to retain the highest level of enzymatic activity, the most prevalent of which is papain.

  • Maintains Maximum Digestive Action Naturally-100% Pure

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
75.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Green Papaya Powder . Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsules ) . May Also Contain : Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More