This powder is made from the mature green papaya which contains the highest sources of papain and chymopapain. Used as a dietary supplement, these enzymes create a very powerful digestive action especially helpful in high protein diets. Our Green Papaya Powder is dried at a low temperature in order to retain the highest level of enzymatic activity, the most prevalent of which is papain.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.