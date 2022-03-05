Wine bottle and stemware racks are crafted from heavy gauge wire and chrome in four popular finishes; chrome satin nickel polished brass and oil rubbed bronze. Ideal for showcasing wine and glass collections. Featuring heavy gauge wire construction and hidden mounting. Available in chrome satin nickel polished brass and oil rubbed bronze. Color: Oil Rubbed Bronze. Dimensions: 4-1/4" W x 18" D x 1-1/2" H.