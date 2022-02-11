Hover to Zoom
Rubba Ducks RD00142 Candee Cinnamon Scented Seasonal Gift Box
1UPC: 0068145700142
Each Rubba Duck is uniquely designed to promote and communicate its individual personality and character Adding to their individuality each is adorned with a tattoo reflecting its unique personality on its tail feathers And all of the Rubba Ducks have their own hatch date and engaging bio found on their trading card tags Features . Scented like cinnamon. Candy cane. Seasonal. Stocking tattoo Specifications . Dimensions 5 25 H x 4 5 L x 3 25 W