Hover to Zoom
Rubba Ducks RD00169 Duckspa Collector Display Box
1UPC: 0068145700169
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Each Rubba Duck is uniquely designed to promote and communicate its individual personality and character Adding to their individuality each is adorned with a tattoo reflecting its unique personality on its tail feathers And all of the Rubba Ducks have their own hatch date and engaging bio found on their trading card tags Features . Sculpted Duck wearing bathrobe. Towel wrapped around head. Organic mud mask with cucumbers on eyes. Slippers tattoo Specifications . Dimensions 5 25 H x 4 5 L x 3 25 W