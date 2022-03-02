Features. An adaptable recycling solution offers a frontofhouse look with backofhouse functionality. Intuitive lid openings help patrons and staff sort recyclables more effectively. Provide better waste stream visibility by selecting a color and waste stream label for your facility needs. Hinging lid inserts are optimized to fit any size recyclable. Simple and durable execution. Components snap in place without the use of hardwareSpecifications. Color Black Blue Yellow. Streams 3. Weight 37 lbs