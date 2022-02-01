Dispose of your garbage easily and maintain a neat space with this Rubbermaid Premium Step-On Trash Can. It also features arms in the base that secure the garbage bag to the rim, preventing it from slipping into the can. Additionally, the unique design hides the trash bag from view, creating a clean look. This wastebasket was designed with convenience in mind.

. 13 gal Premium Gray Step-On Trash Can. Durable construction for lasting use. Capacity-13 gal.. Color-Gray. Design-Step-On. Liner Locking Feature-Yes. Height-24.82 in. Depth-14.6 in.. Material-Resin. Width-17.588 in.Gray.United States.5.2 lbs