This Rubbermaid waste can has a unique design of the lid and the LinerLock system hides the trash bag from view, creating a pleasing, clean look. Linerlock secures the trash bag to the rim of the can preventing the bag from sliding down. Linerlock feature works with any style of tall kitchen trash bags. Step-On pedal opens can. Made in the USA.

Features. Step on Wastebasket. 13-gallon wastebasket. Innovative mechanism lets lid stay open without holding the pedal down for foot-free operation or swing closed like traditional step cans. Contemporary design fits in narrow spaces. Durable construction cleans easily. Case of 4