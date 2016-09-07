Hover to Zoom
Rubbermaid Brilliance Container Set - Clear
10 pcUPC: 0007169150126
Product Details
Brilliance Set of 10 plastic food storage containers includes two 1.3-cup, two 3.2-cup, and one 9.6-cup containers, plus lids, for a total of 10 pieces. Leak-proof Guaranteed - airtight seal helps prevent spills and leaks. Crystal-clear, BPA-free lids and bases feature 360 degree clarity and splatter-resistant microwaving with built-in vents under latches. Stacks perfectly to save space and stay organized in the pantry or fridge and safe for the dishwasher, microwave and freezer.
- 100% airtight
- Leak-proof latches
- Stain-resistant
- BPA-free
Includes:
- 2 Small Containers and Lids
- 2 Medium Containers and Lids
- Large Container and Lid
In-Package Weight: 3.2 Pound
In-Package Dimensions: 11.375 Inch x 9.0 Inch x 7.87 Inch
Model: 1976520
Microwave Safe: Yes