Rubbermaid® Brilliance™ Leak-Proof Food Storage Container
3.2 cUPC: 0007169150122
Product Details
Brilliance food storage containers are intelligently crafted and beautifully designed. BPA-free plastic containers are built with an airtight leak-proof seal and secure latches. Clear lids and bases make it easy to see what is inside and are stain and odor resistant.
- Splatter-free lid design has built-in vents that allow steam to escape so food can be microwaved without removing the lid
- Dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe
- Stackable
- Lifetime warranty
- Container Color: Clear
- Shape: Rectangle
- Dimensions: 5.36 In. W. x 2.5 In. H. x 7.89 In. L.
- Material: Plastic