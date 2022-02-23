Rubbermaid® Brilliance™ Leak-Proof Food Storage Container Perspective: front
Rubbermaid® Brilliance™ Leak-Proof Food Storage Container Perspective: back
Rubbermaid® Brilliance™ Leak-Proof Food Storage Container Perspective: bottom
Rubbermaid® Brilliance™ Leak-Proof Food Storage Container

3.2 cUPC: 0007169150122
Product Details

Brilliance food storage containers are intelligently crafted and beautifully designed. BPA-free plastic containers are built with an airtight leak-proof seal and secure latches. Clear lids and bases make it easy to see what is inside and are stain and odor resistant.

  • Splatter-free lid design has built-in vents that allow steam to escape so food can be microwaved without removing the lid
  • Dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe
  • Stackable
  • Lifetime warranty
  • Container Color: Clear
  • Shape: Rectangle
  • Dimensions: 5.36 In. W. x 2.5 In. H. x 7.89 In. L.
  • Material: Plastic

