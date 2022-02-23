Brilliance food storage containers are intelligently crafted and beautifully designed. BPA-free plastic containers are built with an airtight leak-proof seal and secure latches. Clear lids and bases make it easy to see what is inside and are stain and odor resistant.

Splatter-free lid design has built-in vents that allow steam to escape so food can be microwaved without removing the lid

Dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe

Stackable

Lifetime warranty

Container Color: Clear

Shape: Rectangle

Dimensions: 5.36 In. W. x 2.5 In. H. x 7.89 In. L.

Material: Plastic