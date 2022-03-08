Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Container Set - Clear Perspective: front
Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Container Set - Clear Perspective: back
Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Container Set - Clear

4 pcUPC: 0007169150458
  • 100% leak-proof guaranteed - airtight seal helps prevent spills and leaks
  • Crystal-clear, BPA-free lids and bases feature 360 degree clarity and splatter-resistant microwaving with built-in vents under latches
  • Stacks perfectly to save space and stay organized in the pantry or fridge
  • Safe for the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer

Set includes:

  • (1) 16-cup container with lid
  • (1) 12-cup container with lid
  • (1) 6.6-cup container with lid
  • (1) 3.2-cup container with lid