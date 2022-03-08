Hover to Zoom
Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Container Set - Clear
4 pcUPC: 0007169150458
Product Details
- 100% leak-proof guaranteed - airtight seal helps prevent spills and leaks
- Crystal-clear, BPA-free lids and bases feature 360 degree clarity and splatter-resistant microwaving with built-in vents under latches
- Stacks perfectly to save space and stay organized in the pantry or fridge
- Safe for the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer
Set includes:
- (1) 16-cup container with lid
- (1) 12-cup container with lid
- (1) 6.6-cup container with lid
- (1) 3.2-cup container with lid