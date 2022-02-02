Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Food Storage Containers Set
24 pcUPC: 0007169151815
Purchase Options
Product Details
These Rubbermaid food storage containers have thick, durable container walls for everyday use and feature Easy Find Lids that snap to bases to reduce clutter.
- 3- and 5-cup containers feature a built-in top vent for splatter-resistant microwaving
- Non-vented containers have microwave-safe bases; recommended for reheating only
- BPA free and dishwasher safe
Includes:
- (1) 7-Cup Container with Lid
- (2) 5-Cup Containers with Lids
- (1) 3-Cup Container with Lid
- (4) 2-Cup Containers with Lids
- (2) 1.25-Cup Containers with Lids
- (2) 0.5-Cup Containers with Lids