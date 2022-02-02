Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Food Storage Containers Set Perspective: front
Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Food Storage Containers Set

24 pcUPC: 0007169151815
These Rubbermaid food storage containers have thick, durable container walls for everyday use and feature Easy Find Lids that snap to bases to reduce clutter.

  • 3- and 5-cup containers feature a built-in top vent for splatter-resistant microwaving
  • Non-vented containers have microwave-safe bases; recommended for reheating only
  • BPA free and dishwasher safe

Includes:

  • (1) 7-Cup Container with Lid
  • (2) 5-Cup Containers with Lids
  • (1) 3-Cup Container with Lid
  • (4) 2-Cup Containers with Lids
  • (2) 1.25-Cup Containers with Lids
  • (2) 0.5-Cup Containers with Lids