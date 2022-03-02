Rubbermaid® Easy-Find Lids Two-Cup Food Storage Container Perspective: front
Rubbermaid® Easy-Find Lids Two-Cup Food Storage Container Perspective: left
Rubbermaid® Easy-Find Lids Two-Cup Food Storage Container Perspective: top
Rubbermaid® Easy-Find Lids Two-Cup Food Storage Container

2 pkUPC: 0007169140530
Product Details

The right lid is always at hand. Lids snap to base and to other lids. 1 lid fits multiple bases. Bases and lids nest inside each other for easy storage and space saving. Super-clarified base to see contents. Safe for use in freezer, microwave, and dishwasher. Racer red lids.

  • Container Color: Clear
  • Shape: Round
  • Dimensions: 5 In. W. x 3.1 In. H. x 5 In. L.
  • Lid Color: Red
  • Material: Plastic
  • Microwave Safe: Yes
  • Freezer Safe: Yes
  • Dishwasher Safe: Yes

