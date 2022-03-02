Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Rubbermaid® Easy-Find Lids Two-Cup Food Storage Container
2 pkUPC: 0007169140530
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
The right lid is always at hand. Lids snap to base and to other lids. 1 lid fits multiple bases. Bases and lids nest inside each other for easy storage and space saving. Super-clarified base to see contents. Safe for use in freezer, microwave, and dishwasher. Racer red lids.
- Container Color: Clear
- Shape: Round
- Dimensions: 5 In. W. x 3.1 In. H. x 5 In. L.
- Lid Color: Red
- Material: Plastic
- Microwave Safe: Yes
- Freezer Safe: Yes
- Dishwasher Safe: Yes