Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Rubbermaid® Easy Find Lids Vented Food Container - Clear/Red
7 pcUPC: 0007169151110
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
The right lid is always at hand. Lids snap to base and to other lids. 1 lid fits multiple bases. Bases and lids nest inside each other for easy storage and space saving. Super-clarified base to see contents. Safe for use in freezer, microwave, and dishwasher.
Dimensions: 7 Inch Width x 4.7 Inch Height x 7 Inch Length
Material: Plastic