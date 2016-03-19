Hover to Zoom
Rubbermaid® Fresh Works™ Medium Green/Clear Produce Saver Container
6.3 cUPC: 0007169149669
Product Details
Produce Saver keeps produce fresher longer. FreshVent technology naturally regulates the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide in and out of the container. CripsTray elevates produce away from moisture and promotes proper airflow to help prevent spoilage. Lid filter lasts the lifetime of the container.
- BPA-free
- 1 year warranty
- Capacity: 6.3 C.
- Container Color: Clear
- Shape: Square
- Dimensions: 5.59 In. W. x 5.84 In. H. x 5.59 In. L.
- Lid Color: White
- Material: Plastic
- Microwave Safe: No
- Freezer Safe: No
- Dishwasher Safe: Yes