Rubbermaid Fresh Works Produce Saver Large Rectangle Food Storage Container - Clear/Green
17.3 cUPC: 0007169149670
Product Details
FreshWorks Large Container holds 17.3 cups.
- CrispTray helps keep moisture away from produce to reduce spoilage and FreshVent technology regulates flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide for the ideal produce environment
- Vent filter never needs to be replaced
- Dishwasher safe
- BPA free
- Keeps produce fresh up to 80% longer
- Freezer safe
Dimensions: 9.416 Inch x 7.345 Inch x 6.294 Inch