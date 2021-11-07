Rubbermaid Fresh Works Produce Saver Large Rectangle Food Storage Container - Clear/Green Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Rubbermaid Fresh Works Produce Saver Large Rectangle Food Storage Container - Clear/Green Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Rubbermaid Fresh Works Produce Saver Large Rectangle Food Storage Container - Clear/Green Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Rubbermaid Fresh Works Produce Saver Large Rectangle Food Storage Container - Clear/Green

17.3 cUPC: 0007169149670
Purchase Options

Product Details

FreshWorks Large Container holds 17.3 cups.

  • CrispTray helps keep moisture away from produce to reduce spoilage and FreshVent technology regulates flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide for the ideal produce environment
  • Vent filter never needs to be replaced
  • Dishwasher safe
  • BPA free
  • Keeps produce fresh up to 80% longer
  • Freezer safe

Dimensions: 9.416 Inch x 7.345 Inch x 6.294 Inch