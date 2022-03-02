Hover to Zoom
Rubbermaid Soft Molded Plastic Wastebasket Plastic Rectangular 3.5gal Beige
1UPC: 0008687602603
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Light weight containers are easy to handle and fit in well in many home and work environments. Rolled rims add durability and are a breeze to clean. All-plastic construction won't chip rust or dent. Optional lids sold separately. Global Product Type: Waste Receptacles-Wastebaskets. Material: Plastic. Application: General Waste. Color: Beige. Shape: Rectangular. Width: 11-3/8". Depth: 8-1/4". Height: 12-1/8". Opening Type: Open Top.