Light weight containers are easy to handle and fit in well in many home and work environments. Rolled rims add durability and are a breeze to clean. All-plastic construction won't chip rust or dent. Optional lids sold separately. Global Product Type: Waste Receptacles-Wastebaskets. Material: Plastic. Application: General Waste. Color: Beige. Shape: Rectangular. Width: 11-3/8". Depth: 8-1/4". Height: 12-1/8". Opening Type: Open Top.

