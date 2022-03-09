Rubbermaid Take Alongs Meal Prep Containers 4 Pack Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Rubbermaid Take Alongs Meal Prep Containers 4 Pack Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Rubbermaid Take Alongs Meal Prep Containers 4 Pack Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Rubbermaid Take Alongs Meal Prep Containers 4 Pack Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Rubbermaid Take Alongs Meal Prep Containers 4 Pack

4 pkUPC: 0007169151985
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19

Product Details

Rubbermaid Meal Prep round 5.0 cup 4 count is a lightweight, portable meal prep container that is reusable, feature a clear base for easy viewing of contents and uses divided containers to keep food separate. Convenient for home and on the go and safe for the dishwasher, microwave and freezer. Containers stack easily to save space in the fridge or cabinet. Prep and store meals ahead of time for to save time, eat healthy portions, and stretch your food budget!