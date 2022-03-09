Rubbermaid Meal Prep round 5.0 cup 4 count is a lightweight, portable meal prep container that is reusable, feature a clear base for easy viewing of contents and uses divided containers to keep food separate. Convenient for home and on the go and safe for the dishwasher, microwave and freezer. Containers stack easily to save space in the fridge or cabinet. Prep and store meals ahead of time for to save time, eat healthy portions, and stretch your food budget!