Brand Name: Rubbermaid

Product Type: Food Storage Container

Container Size: 1 gal.

Width: 14.5 in.

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Height: 4 in.

Microwave Safe: Yes

Packaging Type: Pack

Length: 19 in.

Number of Pieces: 4 pc.

Material: Plastic

Shape: Rectangle

Lid Color: Red

Lid Included: Yes

Freezer Safe: Yes