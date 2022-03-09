Rubbermaid® TakeAlongs Large Rectangle Clear/Ruby Food Storage Containers - 2 Pack Perspective: front
Rubbermaid® TakeAlongs Large Rectangle Clear/Ruby Food Storage Containers - 2 Pack Perspective: left
Rubbermaid® TakeAlongs Large Rectangle Clear/Ruby Food Storage Containers - 2 Pack Perspective: right
Rubbermaid® TakeAlongs Large Rectangle Clear/Ruby Food Storage Containers - 2 Pack Perspective: top
Rubbermaid® TakeAlongs Large Rectangle Clear/Ruby Food Storage Containers - 2 Pack Perspective: bottom
Rubbermaid® TakeAlongs Large Rectangle Clear/Ruby Food Storage Containers - 2 Pack

1.1 galUPC: 0007169117485
Product Details

Brand Name: Rubbermaid
Product Type: Food Storage Container
Container Size: 1 gal.
Width: 14.5 in.
Dishwasher Safe: Yes
Height: 4 in.
Microwave Safe: Yes
Packaging Type: Pack
Length: 19 in.
Number of Pieces: 4 pc.
Material: Plastic
Shape: Rectangle
Lid Color: Red
Lid Included: Yes
Freezer Safe: Yes