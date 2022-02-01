Hover to Zoom
Rubbermaid® White Wastebasket
36 qtUPC: 0007169115354
Product Details
Features:Durable, lightweight wastebasket. Extra-tough rim and sides that stand up to abuse
- Color: Bisque
- Design: Rectangular
- Material: Plastic
- Capacity: 36 qt
- Dimension: 27.39 H x 11 W x 14.8 L in.
- Weight: 13.6