Rubbermaid® White Wastebasket Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Rubbermaid® White Wastebasket

36 qtUPC: 0007169115354
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

We provide a wide range of products to satisfy all houseware and supplies. We are dedicated to give everyone the very besthouseware supplies for allhome needs, with a focus on dependability, our client satisfaction and great quality. We provide high-quality modern products to be enjoyed by many clients. Our aim is continuous improvement and user satisfaction through effective implementation and quality of our products.

Features:Durable, lightweight wastebasket. Extra-tough rim and sides that stand up to abuse

  • Color: Bisque
  • Design: Rectangular
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 36 qt
  • Dimension: 27.39 H x 11 W x 14.8 L in.
  • Weight: 13.6

 

Shipping & Return Information