Hover to Zoom
Rubie's Costumes 270355 Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 Star-Lord Deluxe Childrens Costume Ki
1UPC: 0088781414183
Purchase Options
Product Details
Return to guarding the galaxy with this Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - Star-Lord Deluxe Children's Costume Kit. Includes a padded Jumpsuit with Boot Tops, Mask, Gloves, and Star-Lord Gun. This is an officially licensed Guardians of the Galaxy product.Care Instruction:. Hand WashSpecifications. Size: Small. Gender: Male. Material: Polyester, Plastic. Celebration: Everyday. Age Group: Child. Weight: 1.76 lbs
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.