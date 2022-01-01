Rubie's Costumes 270355 Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 Star-Lord Deluxe Childrens Costume Ki Perspective: front
Rubie's Costumes 270355 Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 Star-Lord Deluxe Childrens Costume Ki

1UPC: 0088781414183
Product Details

Return to guarding the galaxy with this Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - Star-Lord Deluxe Children's Costume Kit. Includes a padded Jumpsuit with Boot Tops, Mask, Gloves, and Star-Lord Gun. This is an officially licensed Guardians of the Galaxy product.

Care Instruction:. Hand WashSpecifications. Size: Small. Gender: Male. Material: Polyester, Plastic. Celebration: Everyday. Age Group: Child. Weight: 1.76 lbs

 