Complete your villainous style with the officially licensed Harley Quinn Inflatable Bat. Inspired from the new movie, Birds of Prey, this inflatable vinyl bat will be the perfect finishing touch to your favorite DC comics supervillain character look. The Harley Quinn Inflatable Bat features an inflatable baseball bat with the "Good Night"text and printed graphics.

