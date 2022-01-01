Get all your accessories in one kit with this Leopard Kitty Accessory Kit. This kit includes everything you need to complete your wild cat costume. Each kit includes 1 headband, 1 choker, 1 tail and 2 cuffs. There are 3 kits per package.

. Made of polyester/cotton blend. Spot clean. One size fits most adults. Headband with ears, tail and collarOne Size.0.32 lbs