Our Mystical Unicorn Costume Kit will turn you into a classic creature of legend. This fantastic costume kit includes a headband with an attached pearly fabric unicorn horn, pink bangs, and ears with pink satin lining. A pink ruffled choker with a petite white bow on the front complements the white glovelettes with pink ruffle trim and faux gemstones. A pink synthetic fiber tail with braids adds the magic touch to your enchanted unicorn look

