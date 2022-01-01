Hover to Zoom
Rubies 402745 Leopard Kitty Accessory Kit, Pink - One Size
1UPC: 0008268634986
Purchase Options
Product Details
Rawr Our Pink Leopard Accessory Kit will make you the queen of the jungle. This kit features a headband with pink leopard print ears plus a pink fur accent, a pink leopard-print choker with sequins and a playful pouf of fur, two matching cuffs with black faux leather fringe, and a plush leopard tail ending in pink faux fur.Features. Leopard ears 7in headband. Choker 16in. 2 cuffs 7 1/2in each. Plush 18in tailSpecifications. Color: Pink. Size: One Size. Weight: 0.28 lbs