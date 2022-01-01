Rubies 403942 Spider-Man Far From Home Child Spider Fabric Boot Tops - One Size Perspective: front
Rubies 403942 Spider-Man Far From Home Child Spider Fabric Boot Tops - One Size

1UPC: 0008268602807
Product Details

This Spider - Man: Far From Home Child Spider - Man Fabric Boot Tops includes a pair of fabric boot tops.

Your little guy will want to swing from buildings in style this Halloween so get him these Child Spider-Man: Far From Home Spider-Man Fabric Boot Tops to make him feel like hes really stepping into Spidermans shoes. Hes sure to kick butt when hes doing it with these boot tops on!

Care Instruction:
  • Spot Clean
Specifications
  • Size: One Size
  • Theme: Superhero
  • Character: Far Fromhom
  • Material: Polyester
  • Dimension: 1" H x 1" W x 1" L
  • Weight: 1.3 lbs

 