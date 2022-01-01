Hover to Zoom
Rubies 403942 Spider-Man Far From Home Child Spider Fabric Boot Tops - One Size
1UPC: 0008268602807
Purchase Options
Product Details
This Spider - Man: Far From Home Child Spider - Man Fabric Boot Tops includes a pair of fabric boot tops.
Your little guy will want to swing from buildings in style this Halloween so get him these Child Spider-Man: Far From Home Spider-Man Fabric Boot Tops to make him feel like hes really stepping into Spidermans shoes. Hes sure to kick butt when hes doing it with these boot tops on!Care Instruction:
- Spot Clean
- Size: One Size
- Theme: Superhero
- Character: Far Fromhom
- Material: Polyester
- Dimension: 1" H x 1" W x 1" L
- Weight: 1.3 lbs