Rue De Perle does French wines with flair. Their wines embrace a long-standing commitment to unrivaled quality and reach beyond the ordinary for an uncompromising approach to the French joie de vivre. This Bourgogne Pinot Noir reveals delicate aromas of fresh strawberry and earthy spice that follow through to an elegant mid-palate of cherry and subtle pepper. Pairs well with chicken in a creamy mustard sauce. Ce vin est bon! "

1 bottle = 5 glasses of wine

Award-winning wine

