Rue De Perle Cotes-Du-Rhone Village Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0083972800649
Located in AISLE 3
Rue De Perle does French wines with flair. Their wines embrace a long-standing commitment to unrivaled quality and reach beyond the ordinary for an uncompromising approach to the French joie de vivre. This red wine from the Côtes-du-Rhône village reveals delightful aromas of dark fruit with old oak notes and deep spice and finishes with dense black currant and soft peppery spice flavors. Pairs well with meats, stews, charcuterie, and hard cheeses. Ce vin est bon! "
- 1 bottle = 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes produced in Côtes-du-Rhône village, France
- Award-winning wine
- Pairs well with meats, stews, and hard cheeses
- Flavors of plum, oak, and spice