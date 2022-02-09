Hover to Zoom
Rue De Perle Vouvray Chenin Blanc White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0083972800651
Located in AISLE 3
Rue De Perle does French wines with flair. Their wines embrace a long-standing commitment to unrivaled quality and reach beyond the ordinary for an uncompromising approach to the French joie de vivre. This 100% Chenin Blanc white wine from the cool Vouvray region is true to its character with classic notes of soft fig and crisp pear. Peach and citrus flavors are drizzled with honey for a balanced wine with a bright acidity and a long, clean finish. Pairs well with oysters, crab, and lobster. The luxury screw top makes it easy to grab on the go! Ce vin est bon! "
- 1 bottle = 5 glasses of wine
