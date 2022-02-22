Ruffino Superiore Chianti Red Wine is an intensely flavorful and medium-bodied red wine blend containing sangiovese, cabernet sauvignon and merlot red grape varieties. This red blend showcases rich flavors of plum, dark cherry and blueberry with hints of black pepper and spice. Steady-yet-elegant tannins and a lingering finish match perfectly with the fruity body of this Italian wine. Each bottle of this Ruffino wine contains grapes from the highly sought-after sub-regions of Valdarno and Monteriggioni in Chianti. Extended grape skin contact continues for seven days to enhance this wine's rich color and flavors. After malolactic fermentation adds smooth, velvety characteristics, this chianti wine ages for at least seven months in concrete and stainless steel vats, with an additional two months of bottle aging. Pair a glass of this fine wine with Italian sausage, lasagna or meatball sliders. Keep at room temperature then serve cool at around 60 degrees for optimal taste. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

