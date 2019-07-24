Ruffino Prosecco DOC Italian Sparkling White Wine Perspective: front
Ruffino Prosecco DOC Italian Sparkling White Wine
Ruffino Prosecco DOC Italian Sparkling White Wine
Ruffino Prosecco DOC Italian Sparkling White Wine
Ruffino Prosecco DOC Italian Sparkling White Wine
Ruffino Prosecco DOC Italian Sparkling White Wine
Ruffino Prosecco DOC Italian Sparkling White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008308542027
Product Details

Ruffino Prosecco DOC White Sparkling Wine made with Organic Grapes is an Italian sparkling wine with a delightfully fragrant bouquet. Bursting with fruit notes and clean aromas of apples, pears, citrus, and a hint of wisteria, this prosecco wine is crafted with DOC-certified grapes cultivated without chemical products or synthetic fertilizers. Crisp, clean, and delicate, this fruity wine from Italy tantalizes the palate with fine bubbles while bestowing intense peach and apple flavor. Sourced from organic grapes grown in the Veneto Region of Italy, this Ruffino wine features Glera grapes that undergo a traditional white wine vinification. The organic wine then is fermented naturally in pressured tanks with selected yeasts for about one month, creating its characteristic refined bubbles and fruity aromas. This prosecco sparkling wine's pleasant finish, with lingering fruit and floral notes, makes it an ideal aperitif, but it also pairs beautifully with shellfish and most appetizers. For optimal enjoyment of this fine wine, refrigerate these 750 mL wine bottles for three to three and a half hours and serve chilled at 45 to 48 degrees. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

  • Each wine bottle contains five glasses of organic-grape prosecco sparkling wine
  • Ruffino wine with a bouquet of apple, pear, citrus, elderberry, and wisteria
  • Concentrated peach and apple flavors in each sip of this elegant Italian sparkling wine
  • A crisp and bright sparkling wine with delicate bubbles, it offers a pleasing finish with lingering fruit and floral notes
  • Fruity wine complements shellfish and a variety of appetizers and is perfect as an aperitif

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
5.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size5 fluid ounces
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More