Ruffino Prosecco DOC Italian Sparkling White Wine
Product Details
Ruffino Prosecco DOC White Sparkling Wine made with Organic Grapes is an Italian sparkling wine with a delightfully fragrant bouquet. Bursting with fruit notes and clean aromas of apples, pears, citrus, and a hint of wisteria, this prosecco wine is crafted with DOC-certified grapes cultivated without chemical products or synthetic fertilizers. Crisp, clean, and delicate, this fruity wine from Italy tantalizes the palate with fine bubbles while bestowing intense peach and apple flavor. Sourced from organic grapes grown in the Veneto Region of Italy, this Ruffino wine features Glera grapes that undergo a traditional white wine vinification. The organic wine then is fermented naturally in pressured tanks with selected yeasts for about one month, creating its characteristic refined bubbles and fruity aromas. This prosecco sparkling wine's pleasant finish, with lingering fruit and floral notes, makes it an ideal aperitif, but it also pairs beautifully with shellfish and most appetizers. For optimal enjoyment of this fine wine, refrigerate these 750 mL wine bottles for three to three and a half hours and serve chilled at 45 to 48 degrees. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.
- Each wine bottle contains five glasses of organic-grape prosecco sparkling wine
- Ruffino wine with a bouquet of apple, pear, citrus, elderberry, and wisteria
- Concentrated peach and apple flavors in each sip of this elegant Italian sparkling wine
- A crisp and bright sparkling wine with delicate bubbles, it offers a pleasing finish with lingering fruit and floral notes
- Fruity wine complements shellfish and a variety of appetizers and is perfect as an aperitif
