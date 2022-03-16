Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Whey, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Onion Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Buttermilk, Sour Cream Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Lactose, Butter (Cream, Salt), Sodium Caseinate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Skim Milk, Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Lactic Acid, Garlic Powder, Artificial Color (Yellow 6, Yellow 5), Whey Protein Isolate, and Milk Protein Concentrate.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.