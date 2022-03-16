Ruffles® Cheddar & Sour Cream Potato Chips Perspective: front
Ruffles® Cheddar & Sour Cream Potato Chips Perspective: back
Ruffles® Cheddar & Sour Cream Potato Chips Perspective: top
Ruffles® Cheddar & Sour Cream Potato Chips

UPC: 0002840051691
With crunchy ridges made to stand up to even the thickest dips, Ruffles® potato chips bring epic flavor and snack satisfaction to any get-together.

  • Pair these with your next lunch or dinner meal
  • Share the bag with the rest of your family and friends

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size11chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium340mg8%
Vitamin C5.4mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Whey, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Onion Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Buttermilk, Sour Cream Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Lactose, Butter (Cream, Salt), Sodium Caseinate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Skim Milk, Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Lactic Acid, Garlic Powder, Artificial Color (Yellow 6, Yellow 5), Whey Protein Isolate, and Milk Protein Concentrate.

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.