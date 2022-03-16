Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 140

% Daily value*

Total Fat 8g 12% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 190mg 8%

Total Carbohydrate 17g 6% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 1g

Protein 2g

Calcium 20mg

Iron 0.7mg 2%