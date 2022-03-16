Ruffles® Double Crunch® Spicy Cheddar Jack Potato Chips Perspective: front
Ruffles® Double Crunch® Spicy Cheddar Jack Potato Chips Perspective: back
Ruffles® Double Crunch® Spicy Cheddar Jack Potato Chips

7.25 ozUPC: 0002840051637
Product Details

With crunchy ridges made to stand up to even the thickest dips, Ruffles potato chips bring epic flavor and snack satisfaction to any get-together.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg
Iron0.7mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes , Vegetable Oil ( Sunflower , Corn , and/or Canola Oil ) , Maltodextrin ( Made , from : Corn ) , Salt , Whey , Cheddar Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Natural Flavors , Monosodium Glutamate , Spices , Onion Powder , Tomato Powder , Cream , Garlic Powder , Corn Flour , Sodium Diacetate , Butter ( Cream , Salt ) , Artificial Color ( Yellow 6 Lake , Yellow 5 Lake , Blue 1 Lake , Yellow 5 , Red 40 , Blue 1 ) , Yeast Extract , Parmesan Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Paprika Extracts , Blue Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Swiss Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Jalapeno Pepper , Monterey Jack Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) and Sour Cream ( Cultured Cream , Skim Milk ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.