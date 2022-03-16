Ruffles® Double Crunch® Spicy Cheddar Jack Potato Chips
Product Details
With crunchy ridges made to stand up to even the thickest dips, Ruffles potato chips bring epic flavor and snack satisfaction to any get-together.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes , Vegetable Oil ( Sunflower , Corn , and/or Canola Oil ) , Maltodextrin ( Made , from : Corn ) , Salt , Whey , Cheddar Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Natural Flavors , Monosodium Glutamate , Spices , Onion Powder , Tomato Powder , Cream , Garlic Powder , Corn Flour , Sodium Diacetate , Butter ( Cream , Salt ) , Artificial Color ( Yellow 6 Lake , Yellow 5 Lake , Blue 1 Lake , Yellow 5 , Red 40 , Blue 1 ) , Yeast Extract , Parmesan Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Paprika Extracts , Blue Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Swiss Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Jalapeno Pepper , Monterey Jack Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) and Sour Cream ( Cultured Cream , Skim Milk ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
