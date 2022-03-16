Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6), Onion Powder, Whey, Corn Syrup Solids, Buttermilk, Romano Cheese (Part-skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavors, Sodium Caseinate and Sodium Diacetate.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More