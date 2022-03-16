Ruffles Jalapeno Ranch Flavored Potato Chips
Product Details
With crunchy ridges made to stand up to even the thickest dips, Ruffles potato chips bring epic flavor and snack satisfaction to any get-together.
- Pair these with your next lunch or dinner meal
- Share the bag with the rest of your family and friends
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Buttermilk, Salt, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Onion Powder, Whey, Skim Milk, Garlic Powder, Spices, Sour Cream (Cream, Skim Milk, Cultures), Monosodium Glutamate, Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, and Sugar.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More