Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Buttermilk, Salt, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Onion Powder, Whey, Skim Milk, Garlic Powder, Spices, Sour Cream (Cream, Skim Milk, Cultures), Monosodium Glutamate, Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, and Sugar.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.