Ruffles® Original Potato Chips
UPC: 0002840051773
Product Details
RUFFLES Potato Chips have bold, thick and deep ridges to hold more of the real flavor you love. They're strong enough to withstand any dip. These big bags are convenient and perfect for sharing some delicious fun at home.
- Ridged potato chips
- Ridges make this chip perfect for a FRITO-LAY dip
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium350mg8%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), and Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More