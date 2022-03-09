Ruffles Oven Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream Potato Chips
Ruffles Oven Baked Cheddar and Sour Cream Potato Chips are baked, not fried, to give you the great taste you've come to love with Frito-Lay snacks. On top of that, Ruffles Oven Baked Cheddar and Sour Cream Potato Chips offer 65% less fat than regular potato chips. Fat content of regular potato chips is 10g per 1 oz serving.
- Zesty and cheesy flavored RUFFLES potato chips
- 6.25 oz RUFFLES Oven Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Crisps
- Great baked snack for sharing with the family
Dried Potatoes, Corn Starch, Corn Oil, Sugar, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Soy Lecithin, Dextrose, Whey, Whey Protein Concentrate, Onion Powder, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Monosodium Glutamate, Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Citric Acid, Artificial Color (Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6), Skim Milk, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Garlic Powder, Lactic Acid, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate.
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
