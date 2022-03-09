Ruffles Oven Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream Potato Chips Perspective: front
Ruffles Oven Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream Potato Chips Perspective: back
Ruffles Oven Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream Potato Chips

6.25 ozUPC: 0002840018477
Ruffles Oven Baked Cheddar and Sour Cream Potato Chips are baked, not fried, to give you the great taste you've come to love with Frito-Lay snacks. On top of that, Ruffles Oven Baked Cheddar and Sour Cream Potato Chips offer 65% less fat than regular potato chips. Fat content of regular potato chips is 10g per 1 oz serving.

Great baked snack for sharing with the family

  • Zesty and cheesy flavored RUFFLES potato chips
  • 6.25 oz RUFFLES Oven Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Crisps
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size11crisps (28 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium220mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Dried Potatoes, Corn Starch, Corn Oil, Sugar, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Soy Lecithin, Dextrose, Whey, Whey Protein Concentrate, Onion Powder, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Monosodium Glutamate, Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Citric Acid, Artificial Color (Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6), Skim Milk, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Garlic Powder, Lactic Acid, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate.

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.