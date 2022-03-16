Ruffles® Potato Chips Flamin' Hot Cheddar And Sour Cream Flavored Perspective: front
Ruffles® Potato Chips Flamin' Hot Cheddar And Sour Cream Flavored Perspective: back
Ruffles® Potato Chips Flamin' Hot Cheddar And Sour Cream Flavored

8 ozUPC: 0002840068890
Located in AISLE 13

With crunchy ridges made to stand up to even the thickest dips, RUFFLES potato chips bring epic flavor and snack satisfaction to any get-together.

  • Flamin' Hot Cheddar Sour Cream

8.0 About servings per container
Serving sizePer serving
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12%
Saturated Fat1.5g7%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate15g6%
Dietary Fiber1g5%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg0%
Iron0.6mg2%
Potassium340mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Salt, Whey, Yeast Extract, Whey Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Citric Acid, Onion Powder, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Artificial Color (Yellow 6 Lake, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake), Natural And Artificial Flavors, Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Sodium Diacetate, Garlic Powder, Lactose, Lactic Acid, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), And Butter (Cream, Salt). Contains Milk Ingredients.

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

