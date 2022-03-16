Ruffles® Potato Chips Flamin' Hot Cheddar And Sour Cream Flavored
Product Details
With crunchy ridges made to stand up to even the thickest dips, RUFFLES potato chips bring epic flavor and snack satisfaction to any get-together.
- Flamin' Hot Cheddar Sour Cream
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Salt, Whey, Yeast Extract, Whey Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Citric Acid, Onion Powder, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Artificial Color (Yellow 6 Lake, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake), Natural And Artificial Flavors, Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Sodium Diacetate, Garlic Powder, Lactose, Lactic Acid, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), And Butter (Cream, Salt). Contains Milk Ingredients.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More