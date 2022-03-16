Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Salt, Whey, Yeast Extract, Whey Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Citric Acid, Onion Powder, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Artificial Color (Yellow 6 Lake, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake), Natural And Artificial Flavors, Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Sodium Diacetate, Garlic Powder, Lactose, Lactic Acid, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), And Butter (Cream, Salt). Contains Milk Ingredients.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

