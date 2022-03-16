Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Salt, Whey, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Whey Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Spices (Including Chili Pepper), Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Gum Arabic, Onion Powder, Buttermilk, Paprika Extracts, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Butter (Cream, Salt), Lactic Acid, Garlic Powder, Corn Syrup Solids, Skim Milk, and Annatto Extracts.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

