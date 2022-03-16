Ruffles® Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: front
Ruffles® Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: back
Ruffles® Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

8 ozUPC: 0002840051685
Product Details

With crunchy ridges made to stand up to even the thickest dips, RUFFLES® potato chips bring epic flavor and snack satisfaction to any get-together.

  • Kosher
  • Share the bag with the rest of your family and friends
  • Pair these with your next lunch or dinner meal

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size11chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium330mg8%
Vitamin C5.4mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Whey, Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Salt, Buttermilk, Sour Cream (Cream, Skim Milk, Cultures), Skim Milk, Maltodextrin (Made from Potato), Monosodium Glutamate, Parsley, Yeast Extract, and Gum Acacia.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible