Hover to Zoom
Rug Doctor Spot and Stain Remover Aerosol
18 ozUPC: 0007499905109
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Multi-purpose formula
- Deodorizes and refreshes carpets and rugs
- Removable scrub cap for more ergonomic scrubbing action
- Deep cleaning formula removes tough, embedded stains
- Quick penetrating foaming action
Model: 05109
In-Package Dimensions: 2.5 Inch x 2.5 Inch x 11.0 Inch
In-Package Weight: 1.6 Pound
WARNING: Caution: Skin and eye irritant. Contents under pressure. May explode if heated. Do not puncture or incinerate container, and do not expose to heat or temps above 120° F. Use adequate ventilation.