Rummo Penne Rigate Pasta
6.67 lbUPC: 0001097824066
Product Details
Penne Rigate is one of the most versatile and widely used shapes of Italian cuisine. These ridged tubes combine perfectly with all types of sauces, from the classics to more modern, creative interpretations.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
54.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size2oz (56g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate41g15%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Protein8g
Iron0.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Durum Wheat Semolina
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
